LOGANSPORT, Ind (WEHT) – A veterans’ organization in Logansport says the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, will return home next weekend.

Specific times have not been shared yet, but it will happen sometime in the morning on September 12.

Cpl. Sanchez is one of 13 service members killed last month in an attack at an airport in Kabul while the military was evacuating Afghanistan.