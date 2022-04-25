OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend.

According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured at Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township.

When deputies arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy suffering from traumatic injuries.

The siblings, from Indianapolis, were riding in a golf cart with their parents when strong winds toppled a dead tree, which fell and hit them. The tree also damaged a nearby vehicle, police said.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency lifesaving efforts. Their parents were not hurt.

Other responding agencies included Owen County EMS, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Owen County Coroner’s Office, Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department and Owen County Rescue.