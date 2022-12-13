INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen leaving an Indianapolis bank after a robbery.

The FBI said the robbery happened on Nov. 16 at the Chase Bank located at 1313 W. 86th St. on the city’s north side.

  • (Photo Provided By FBI)

Authorities provided two surveillance photos of him leaving the bank, as well as one of him inside.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 317-595-4000 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.