Federal court blocks alleged voter roll purge

(WEHT)- The ACLU of Indiana says a federal court has blocked an Indiana law that would have allowed county elections officials to kick voters off the rolls without notice.

The ACLU adds the law would allow voters to be purged solely on second hand information without notice or an opportunity to correct the record.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

