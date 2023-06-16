HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A federal court issued a preliminary injunction blocking an Indiana law that prohibits health care professionals from providing or referring transgender young people for medically necessary health care.

Officials say the law was set to go into effect July 1, and the lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of four transgender youth and their families plus medical provider, Mosaic Health.

“Today’s victory is a testament to the trans youth of Indiana, their families and their allies, who never gave up the fight to protect access to gender-affirming care and who will continue to defend the right of all trans people to be their authentic selves, free from discrimination,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director. “We won’t rest until this unconstitutional law is struck down for good.

“We warned lawmakers that if they passed laws attacking trans people that they would see us in court,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project. “This victory belongs to the families who have bravely participated in the case, as well as other trans youth in Indiana who spoke up about the harms created by this law. Our work in Indiana and around the country is far from over – including with this law.”

A couple states have already signed laws that ban trans gender-affirming care such as Missouri and Texas.