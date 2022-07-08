INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A federal district court granted a motion filed by Attorney General (AG) Todd Rokita to lift the current injunction on dismemberment abortions. The motion will expand rights of the unborn and prohibits doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions unless to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother.

“The court’s ruling this week vacating its earlier injunction that permitted this gruesome procedure to continue is an exciting battle victory in our war to defend the unborn and protect women,” AG Rokita said. “My office will continue to take all necessary steps to limit abortion, assist mothers, empower families to choose life, and ultimately protect the lives of the unborn.”

In a separate case, AG Rokita filed a motion with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals for minors to have their parents notified before they have an abortion. A district court ruled previously it did not have jurisdiction to consider that motion.

“Indiana has a long history of defending life,” AG Rokita said. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to protect unborn children and the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of their mothers.”