Federal judge refuses to expand Indiana mail-in ballot counting deadline

(WEHT)- With three weeks to go before the election, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit has refused to expand ballot counting in Indiana.

Current state law requires all ballots to be received by noon on election day to be counted. The attempt to expand that deadline was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and potential problems with delivering an increased number of ballots on time.

Only certain Hoosiers are eligible to request an absentee ballot. The federal court, where Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett serves, said this is a state issue. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill received a stay on a previous court ruling that would have expanded mail-in ballot counting for ballots received after the deadline.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

