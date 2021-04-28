FedEx shooting victims to be honored at Lucas Oil Stadium

Members of the Sikh Coalition gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to formulate the groups response to the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse will be remembered Saturday during a public ceremony hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

The event is planned two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community.

Rajanpreet Kaur, a spokesperson for the Sikh Coalition, said that while the Sikh community is hosting the event, their hope is that Hoosiers from across the state will join to support the affected families.

The free event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those planning to attend must arrive before 1 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Temperatures will be checked upon arrival at the stadium. Masks and social distancing will also be required.