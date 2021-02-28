Feds award Indiana $35M to modernize public housing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded Indiana housing authorities $35 million for large-scale projects to modernize public housing around the state.

The funding announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to 40 of Indiana’s public housing authorities for projects such as replacing roofs, upgrading heating systems and other improvements.

The city of Gary’s housing authority will receive the largest share of Indiana’s funding, about $6.6 million. Housing authorities in East Chicago, New Albany, South Bend and Terre Haute will each receive at least $2 million for housing improvements.