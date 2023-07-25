GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was backed up on Interstate 69 in Grant County Tuesday morning after a fiery crash involving a car hauler.

Traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes of I-69 near exit 264 after a car hauler full of vehicles overturned on the highway. It’s not clear what led to the crash.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was released later that day.

INDOT traffic camera shows crash on I-69 in Grant County A viewer sent in photos of the fiery semi crash on I-69 in Grant County (Diana Koomler) A viewer sent in photos of the fiery semi crash on I-69 in Grant County (Diana Koomler)

ISP didn’t specify how long the road would be shut down. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Initial reports were that three semis were involved, but state police later confirmed it was one car hauler involved.