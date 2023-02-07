INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted.

A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice.

Coley was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment for a felony.

Duggar was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to federal prosecutors, both men were involved in a massive fentanyl and methamphetamine operation that was the target of a series of raids in July 2021. During the investigation, authorities executed 15 search warrants around the Indianapolis area.

Dubbed “Operation Curtain Call,” the raids led to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and meth, along with the recovery of cocaine, marijuana, $70,000 in cash and nearly three dozen guns.

Jason Betts was considered the ringleader of the group, bringing drugs to Indianapolis from a source in California and providing them to others involved in the group for further sale and distribution.

In all, federal prosecutors charged 20 people. As of Feb. 7, they’ve secured guilty pleas from 18 of them. Ten defendants still await sentencing.

The wide-ranging investigation involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Indiana State Police, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.