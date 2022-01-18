Fire breaks out at a senior living community in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – In Central Indiana a massive fire at a senior living facility is now under investigation.

It happened shortly after midnight at Crown-Pointe Senior Living Community. 41 residents and 3 staff members had to be evacuated. They have all been relocated to other facilities. At this time, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Restoration efforts are underway, but no timeline yet on when residents can move back in.

Preliminary investigation results indicate the fire may have started in the dining room and traveled quickly to the building’s attic. But the cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities say they are unsure if facility had working smoke detectors, but they did have the sprinkler system activated.