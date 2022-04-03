SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire heavily damaged a century-old hardware store and lumber yard that abuts a southern Indiana city’s historic downtown square.

Firefighters arrived late Wednesday at the scene in Scottsburg to find heavy flames coming from the roof of the Vail True Value Lumber Co. building.

Scottsburg Fire Chief James Richey tells WAVE-TV that fire crews realized there wasn’t much they could do to save the building so they shifted their focus to containing the blaze and protecting Scottsburg’s historic square.

He says several other fire departments, crews helped extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.