VALPARAISO, Ind. (WEHT) — White House officials say First Lady Jill Biden will be making a trip to Valparaiso on February 17.

We’re told the visit will focus on highlighting the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

She will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

That afternoon, the group will visit Ivy Tech Community college to discuss the aforementioned commitment made by the Biden Administration.