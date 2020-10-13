Five year old boy fights off intruders in his home

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WEHT) A security camera captured the moment when four intruders burst into a home in South Bend. At least three of them were holding guns.

Tamika Reid said she was terrified because her children were in the room at the time, but her five year old son David did his best to fight back.

He threw his toys at the intruders.

His mom called him her hero.

The intruders eventually left without taking anything, and no one was hurt.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)

