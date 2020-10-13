Five year old boy fights off intruders in his home

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WEHT) A security camera captured the moment when four intruders burst into a home in South Bend. At least three of them were holding guns.
Tamika Reid said she was terrified because her children were in the room at the time, but her five year old son David did his best to fight back.
He threw his toys at the intruders.
His mom called him her hero.
The intruders eventually left without taking anything, and no one was hurt.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Court sides in favor of family of missing Spencer County man
- Report on Indiana teacher pay on hold until after election
- Gov. Andy Beshear gives ‘quarantine life’ update
- P47 to return to Evansville Wartime Museum
- Families raise concerns over cases at Redbanks facility in Henderson