MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads, officials said.

Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said one woman was found dead, along with two homes destroyed and more than 20 buildings damaged around the rural community of Manville.

Resident Kim Schultz told WDRB-TV that a friend tried to get the woman to leave her house before it was swept away, but she didn’t want to go.

The fast-rising waters swept away several vehicles and uprooted trees. Jefferson County officials said at least two damaged bridges were closed indefinitely, while the state highway department closed a bridge for Indiana 250 in Switzerland County for repairs.

Jefferson County road department worker Chad Backus told WLKY-TV that it expected it would be several weeks before all roads would be reopened in the area about midway between Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.

The identity of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released and no other injuries were reported.