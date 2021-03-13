Florida man accused of kidnapping his son arrested in Knox Co.

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Florida father has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old son from a daycare in December before fleeing the state.

Andres Cantu, 26, of Mount, Florida, had a nation-wide extradition warrant for kidnapping. Indiana State Police and US Marshals received information Friday that Cantu was possibly in Bicknell with his son.

Authorities set up surveillance on a residence in the 700 block of Maple Street, where they witnessed an adult female in the backyard with the missing boy. The child was taken into protective custody, but Cantu was not located at the home.

Officers later located Cantu at a home on Third Street, where he was arrested without incident.

Cantu was taken to the Knox County Jail.

The Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the child and is waiting for arrangements to reunite the child with his mother.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)