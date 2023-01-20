INDIANAPOLIS — After a brutal start to the flu season, the flu season is continuing to ease, with activity reaching low levels.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health released its weekly influenza report, showing cases and deaths in the week ending January 14.

Officials say 156 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 24 more deaths than reported in the previous week.

Of the deaths this season, the majority occurred in people who were 65 years old or older. So far, there have been 2 pediatric flu deaths in Indiana. Nationwide, there have been 85 pediatric deaths.

Nationwide, there have been 6,367 people admitted to the hospital with influenza over the last week. While hospitalizations are going down, the CDC reports that the cumulative hospitalization rate was 1.6 times higher than the highest cumulative in-season hospitalization rate dating back to 2010-2011. However, it was still lower than end-of-season hospitalization rates for all but four pre-COVID-19 pandemic seasons.

So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 25 million illnesses, 270,000 hospitalizations, and 17,000 deaths from flu.

The CDC says the highest rate of hospitalization is among adults aged 65 and older followed by children aged 0-4 years.

The CDC says the majority of influenza viruses tested are similar to those included in this season’s vaccine. That is why they are encouraging everyone older than 6 months to get vaccinated.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: