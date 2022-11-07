INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races in Indiana during the General Election on Tuesday. The results of the treasurer and U.S. senate races will be posted on this page as votes are counted.
- Click here for the latest election results in Vanderburgh County
- Click here for the latest election results in Dubois County
- Click here for the latest election results in Gibson County
- Click here for the latest election results in Posey County
- Click here for the latest election results in Pike County
- Click here for the latest election results in Warrick County
- Click here for the latest election results in Perry County
- Click here for the latest election results in Spencer County