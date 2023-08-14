HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Basketball is not the only popular sport in Indiana. While basketball might be the most popular, football is not far behind it.

Football in Indiana has a long history, dating back to the late 1800s. The first football game played in the state was between Purdue and Butler universities.

In the years since, football has become one of the favorite pastimes for Hoosiers with large crowds at high school, college and professional games.

It’s not just games that are popular in Indiana. One of the most famous and popular football events in the state is the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade, taking place a day before the big race. This event features floats, marching bands and football players.

Speaking of football players, there are plenty of famous football players that have come from Indiana. Listed are just some of those names including their position and what team(s) they played or playing for.