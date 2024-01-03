HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Forbes Advisor named Vincennes University in the top ten of their list of the best affordable RN-to-BSN Online Programs of 2024.

The RN to BSN online bachelor’s degree program available at Vincennes was named the fifth in the nation overall, and the highest ranked program outside of Florida. According to Forbes, the program was chosen because the program offers three start dates each year, and takes as little as 16 months to complete.

“We are proud that VU has been recognized nationally among the best affordable RN to BSN online programs,” said VU College of Health Sciences and Human Performance Dean Michelle Cummins. “This achievement reflects VU’s commitment to providing accessible and high-quality education, empowering nursing professionals to advance their careers while maintaining affordability. We strive to continue fostering excellence in healthcare education, making a positive impact on both our students and the communities they serve.”

You can view the full list from Forbes online here.