Forensic autopsy ordered in death of Emma Sweet; results expected in 4-6 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have ordered a forensic autopsy for 2-year-old Emma Sweet, the little girl whose body was found in Bartholomew County after an intensive weekend search.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said it would take four to six weeks to get the results.

Emma and her father, Jeremy Sweet, went missing last week. On Friday, duck hunters found Sweet’s truck submerged in the east fork of the White River in Bartholomew County. Emma, however, was nowhere to be found.

Jeremy Sweet was taken to the hospital to get treatment for hypothermia and exposure. Multiple law enforcement agencies launched an intensive search for the little girl.

On Saturday, crews found Emma’s jacket downstream from where Sweet’s truck was located. It became too dark to search, however, and the search effort was called off for the night.

On Sunday, a diver found Emma’s body more than two miles downstream from where the truck was located.

Her father was placed on a 72-hour hold with no bond as authorities investigate the case. He was in critical condition, police said Sunday, and had provided investigators with conflicting information about what happened.

His truck has been moved to a secure location. Investigators also reported finding a needle and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Several questions remain about the case, including how the truck ended up in the water and how long it was there.