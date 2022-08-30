VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marc Short calls his years serving the Trump-Pence administration a blessing.

“It’s an honor to serve your country in that way,” Short said.

Short served as President Donald Trump’s Legislative Affairs Director before moving to the role of Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence. Short said the first two years marked big accomplishments in tax relief and the appointment of Supreme Court Justices.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and White House policy decisions took on a new meaning.

“One of the things that the Vice President, having been the former Governor of Indiana, he was very careful to try to push a federalist approach,” Short said. “Which means our job was to provide information across the country and allow them the flexibility to do what they thought was best for their citizens.”

Short said the difference in approach was evident across the United States, but he pointed to the COVID-19 vaccine timeline as a success.

“I think that the push to produce three vaccines within a year, I think, was a pretty remarkable achievement,” Short said.

Now, with the height of the pandemic behind Americans, Short said the issues bringing people to the polls for the upcoming November midterms will be driven by the current economy.

“I think Americans are struggling with inflation right now,” Short said. “I think they are struggling in paying a lot more in gas prices. I think in communities like this, farmers are struggling with high diesel prices. I think as you see interest rates continue to climb, it’ll probably create a deeper recession in the housing market.”

Short said the key for Republican politicians will be to make the messaging about checks and balances on the Biden administration rather than looking too much into internal issues within the party, which could cloud the messaging for voters.

Short also said the national headlines surrounding the January 6th committee hearings and the recent FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate shouldn’t tip the scales in terms of results at the polls.

“A lot of Americans are frustrated with what they see as a politicization of the FBI and the Department of Justice,” Short said. “I think many of us can sympathize with those emotions. Having said that, I think that the stronger issues that are going to win over a larger number of independent voters are those economic issues we discussed of inflation, gas prices, recession.”

When asked about the role Hoosier politicians play in the federal government, Short said he feels they have an “outsized influence” on policy making, and will continue to hold weight in Washington D.C.

“Many of your delegation today I think continue to gain in senority,” Short said. “I think Todd Young being on the ballot is certainly something that Hoosiers can be proud of as far as his record of service, and you have others that will be climbing up into other leadership positions; Jim Banks is clearly looking to run for leadership in the House, too.”

Short also mentioned Vigo County’s well-known status as a bellwether county in terms of national politics.

“I think it represents a changing demographic in the country,” Short said.

The 2022 midterm elections will be held on November 8.

