Former Indiana State Senator accused of breaking campaign finance laws

Former Indiana State Senator Brent Waltz has been indicted on multiple charges after FBI agents raided his home early Monday morning.

Waltz is facing charges involving violations with federal campaign finance law during his 2016 congressional campaign run.

Along with Waltz, known gaming executive John S. Keeler is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to make illegal contributions and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Waltz and Keeler concealed campaign contributions from campaign officials, which led them to file materially false reports with the federal election commission.

This is currently an ongoing investigation through the FBI.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)