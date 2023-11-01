HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a press statement, U.S. Senator and Indiana gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun has announced that former President Donald Trump has endorsed him for governor in the 2024 election.

“I am honored to have former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement,” says Senator Braun. “Together we enacted the America First conservative economic agenda that lowered taxes, created good-paying Hoosier jobs, confirmed constitutionalists on the Supreme Court who protected life, and began building the wall to reduce illegal immigration.

“Like him, I’m a businessman who got involved in politics because I was worried about the direction of America and the politicians who failed to put the people first,” says Braun. “In 2018, President Trump was incredibly helpful as together we defeated liberal Democrat Joe Donnelly, and his support will undoubtedly help in my journey to bring conservative Main Street solutions to Indiana.”