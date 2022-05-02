FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has moved its birds into an indoor habitat to protect them from the spreading avian flu.

The zoo said in a Facebook post Monday morning that its zoo birds have been moved “safely inside where we can make sure they stay happy, healthy, and safe.” Signs that read “Protecting Our Flock” have been posted in the zoo to notify guests of the move.

The zoo said it was monitoring the flu situation and working with the state of Indiana “to determine when it is safe to move the birds to their outdoor homes.”

Here’s the post:

Avian influenza has been spreading among chicken and turkey flocks in the U.S. since late February. Viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard birds in 29 states including Indiana and in wild birds in 34 states. More than 35 million chickens and turkeys have been killed and removed to avoid spread, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.