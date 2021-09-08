Fort Wayne City Clerk to run for Indiana treasurer

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WEHT)– Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana State Treasurer in 2022.

Keesling was elected City Clerk in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Before being elected City Clerk, Keesling was the Chief Financial Officer of a large company managing finance, information technology, and human resources. Prior to that, she was a small business owner for ten years. She has a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree.

“We don’t need big government solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers,” said Keesling. “We need qualified, conservative checks on politicians to do the work and connect people to opportunity.”

Keesling is Vice-Chair of the Allen County Republican Party, former President of the Allen County Republican Women’s Group, and a member of the Downtown GOP Club. She was endorsed by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana in her two campaigns for City Clerk. Keesling is also a graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service program.

“Lana`s credentials for State Treasurer are impeccable,” said Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine. “She is a solid conservative Republican, who is a proven vote-getter, as indicated by her convincing wins in a major metropolitan area often thought to lean Democrat. She is loyal to our party and taxpayers.”