WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A criminal investigation was opened Monday after the body of a Fort Wayne man was discovered laying on the side of the road. Indiana State Police says a trooper found the body north of State Road 14 around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say Fort Wayne Post detectives immediately responded to the scene, as well as investigators with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.

Police later identified the man as 30-year-old Curtis E. Thomas. According to a police report, the circumstances surrounding Thomas’ death are considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled later this week.

“This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” Indiana State Police say. “At this time there is no further information to be released.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at (260)-432-8661.