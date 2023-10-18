FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) – The Fishers Police Department is looking for witnesses of a Friday motorcycle crash on Interstate 69 that killed a Fort Wayne man.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:45 p.m. on northbound I-69 near E 96th St. in Fishers. According to the release, the rider died sometime after he was thrown from his motorcycle, and no other vehicles were involved.

The coroner’s office and the police department’s Forensic Services Unit used Rapid DNA testing to identify the man as 61-year-old Ronald Baxter Jr. from Fort Wayne.

The Fishers Police Department Crash Team is working to determine what led to the crash. The release said anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information should call Lt. Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.