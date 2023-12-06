FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plans to bring passenger rail back to Fort Wayne received a “significant” boost Tuesday after a railroad project received $500,000 in federal funding.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) selected four railroad projects that would receive the funding.

One of the projects included the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor, which would run from Chicago to Pittsburgh and include Fort Wayne and Warsaw among its many stops.

A map showing all the stops that would be included in the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, who helped spearhead the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor, said the funding is a “significant step forward” for the project.

“Being selected is a big step forward that could lead to realizing our goal of returning train service to Fort Wayne and northern Indiana,” Paddock said.

Although Paddock said the announcement does not guarantee the return of passenger trains to Fort Wayne, the funding would allow Amtrak and metropolitan planning organizations to begin corridor development efforts, which includes preparing a service development plan.

The projects that received the $500,000 in funding would also be prioritized for future federal funding through the FRA’s Fed-State Partnership — National Program.

Paddock said 90% of the costs of preliminary engineering and 80% of the construction costs would be taken care of by federal funding if the project is fully approved.

The City of Fort Wayne, Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association, Indiana Department of transportation and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission helped sponsor the Midwest Corridor project.

According to the City of Fort Wayne, the project would create thousands of jobs and be a “major boost” for connecting the Midwest.