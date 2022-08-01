CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path.

He was unable to avoid a collision, and deputies say the man and his passenger, 33-year-old Carla Ayes Fonfrias of Frankfort, were thrown from the motorcycle as it slid into a ditch.

Fonfrias was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was taken to a Lafayette hospital with serious injuries.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clinton County Central Dispatch, Clinton County EMS, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Mulberry Police Department, Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department and the Kokomo Police Department.