JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was described as an accident with unknown injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 39-year-old Mark Douglas Wagner II of Franklin was driving a truck with a trailer carrying lawn mowers when he pulled into the cornfield.

Officers from the Whiteland Police Department arrived first to the scene and reported hearing “several gunshots coming from inside of the cornfield” but were unable to see who was firing. They retreated and called for backup.

Whiteland’s police chief was able to convince Wagner to exit the cornfield, and a Franklin police officer said the truck was heading toward him before he coaxed Wagner to get out of the vehicle.

When a responding Johnson County deputy approached Wagner, he described the smell of alcohol emanating from the suspect. When asked how much he had to drink, Wagner reportedly said he had three beers and said he had the last drink when he shut off his truck, “got scared, so he decided to drink a beer,” read court documents.

Wagner then failed to complete a field sobriety test and refused to take a chemical test. Police later obtained a search warrant for a blood draw at a local hospital.

While at the scene, court documents show two grams of mushrooms were found in a clear bag in the console of Wagner’s truck. The blood draw results have not been disclosed so it’s unknown if they were in his system, but Wagner reportedly told a nurse at the hospital that he ingested a “microdose” of mushrooms.

Investigators found a black “Glock 23 400 mm” pistol in the cornfield and nine shell casings that matched the Glock on the floor of Wagner’s truck. No alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

Wagner was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.