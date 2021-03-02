Fraternal Order of Police helps give back to those in need

EVANSVILLE INDIANA (WEHT)- The Fraternal Order of Police in Evansville teamed up with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday March 2, 2021. Indiana South District Manager with the Red Cross, Ashley Hughes, said it’s for a good cause.

“Every two seconds someone needs a blood product and so our men and women, our heroes here backing the blue- they are supporting us,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the pandemic has lead to some challenges when it comes to blood donations. But they’re not letting the pandemic stop them. Hughes said survivors of the virus can donate blood to provide antibodies to those really struggling. Officer Eric Slaton, who’s also the Blood Program Leader, told Eyewitness News that’s something that hits close to home for an essential worker.

“We deal with the community everyday so the likely-hood of one of us getting covid the chances are pretty high. A lot of people I work with have had the virus and have recovered from it and if they’re able to donate blood to help somebody out who’s not handling the virus very well at the time I think it’s a great thing we can do for people,” Slaton said.

“It’s even made the impact greater for individuals who have been adversely affected by the pandemic,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said the need for blood is high right now due to recent winter weather storms.

“We have a critical need. We had thousands of units, multiple thousands of units across the country come off the calendar last month due to inclement weather so we definitely need anyone to come and donate who is eligible to do so,” Hughes said.

She said to check out their website for more dates for blood drives going on.