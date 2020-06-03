Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana begins Saturday

(WEHT) – June 6th-7th is Free Fishing Weekend for Indiana residents, who will not need a license to fish public Hoosier waters on those days.

The weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 6-14. The week is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

For public fishing areas and access sites, see on.IN.gov/where2fish.

Some urban parks were also stocked with catchable-size channel catfish recently — see wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm for a list of those sites.

When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. Your fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance.

