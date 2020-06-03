Friends mourn ex-Indiana football player slain during unrest

Restaurant owner Michael Cranfill poses in front of sign on the restaurant’s boarded up windows in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to honor his friend former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty was one of two people fatally shot in Indianapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To those who knew former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty, it was no surprise that he would participate in a protest over the death of George Floyd.

That a man they saw as a “gentle giant” who brought positivity everywhere he went would turn up dead in an alley after a peaceful demonstration turned violent was unfathomable.

Michael Cranfill, a restaurant and craft beer taproom owner, says Beaty was someone ”who would take every opportunity he could to bring people together.”

Beaty’s body was found Saturday night not far from his apartment.

His death was one of several in the U.S. during a week of protest and unrest.

