HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When you watch your favorite TV show or movie, do you ask yourself where it might have been filmed?

Of course, a popular answer is Hollywood or LA, but if one were to research a little, they would realize Indiana has had its fair share of silver screen moments. From action to sci-fi to documentaries, Indiana has had several different genres of film and television shot. Listed are just some tv shows and movies that were filmed in the Hoosier state.

Rudy (1993) South Bend About a boy wanting to play for the Fighting Irish football team

American Teen (2008) Warsaw Highlights the ups and downs of being a teen in the midwest

Monrovia, Indiana (2018) Filmed in the aforementioned city, focusing on lives of people living in a farming community just after the 2016 election

Rain Man (1988) Metamora Stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) Gary Popular building was the decaying Methodist Church plus other abandoned buildings

Hoosiers (1986) Filmed all across Indiana Small town basketball team on a quest for a state championship

Parks and Recreation (2013) Indianapolis gets its chance Happens during season five of Ben’s bachelor party St. Elmo and Lucas Oil Stadium get screen time

Public Enemies (2009) Crown Point Starred Johnny Depp

A League of Their Own (1992) Huntingburg and Evansville Bosse Field was the setting for the finale of the movie Stars include Tom Hanks, Rosie O’ Donnell and Madonna



Other movies that were made in Indiana include Soul of the Game, Pearl Harbor and A Nightmare on Elm Street. For a list of other movies made in Indiana, click here.