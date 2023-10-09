HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Museums give an opportunity to learn and gain an appreciation of art, history and culture, and Indiana holds a diverse set of museums that do just that.

In September 2020, visitindiana.com made a list of the 20 museums every Hoosier should visit, and eight of those museums are listed here.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis – Indianapolis Known as the largest of its kind in the world, over 130,000 artifacts are housed on five floors of interactive fun and excitement. Was named America’s top children’s museum by USA Today.

Grissom Air Museum – Peru Established by seven veterans in 1981, the museum preserves aircraft located at Grissom Air Reserve Base and is home to 32 military aircraft with 24 on display.

Science Central – Fort Wayne Hands on science museum with educational experiences such as a static electricity demonstration, liquid nitrogen experiment, optical illusions and more. Finished top 10 for Indiana’s Best Museum.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art – Fort Wayne Fine and American decorative art from diverse artists headline. Exhibits are typically on display every six to twelve weeks. Voted one of the best in Indiana.

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Educational Center – Terre Haute Founded by Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, survivors present at the museum give visitors insight about prejudice, consequences of choices and more through their lens.

Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy – Vincennes Honors Indiana comedian Red Skelton, showcases a Red Skelton comedy skit, stage set, highlights from his career, etc.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum – Within racetrack Encompasses automobiles and artifacts representing more than a century of Indianapolis 500 culture, drama and competition, plus vehicles representing NASCAR, Formula One, American short-track racing, drag racing and motorcycles.

Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame – New Castle One cannot talk about Indiana without mentioning basketball. According to visitindiana, Hoosier Hysteria is real, and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the heritage of the sport within the state. The location tells stories about the people, teams, communities and schools that have been a part of Indiana basketball history since the 1890s.



For a complete list of the 20 museums every Hoosier should visit, click here.