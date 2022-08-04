JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The State board of Funeral and Cemetery Service approved the suspension of Randy Ray Lankford and his facility on Thursday. The suspension comes after police discovered 31 unrefrigerated corpses in various stages of decomposition last month.

Police say some of the bodies were in advanced stages of decomposition, and said at least one of the bodies had been there since March. Officers also found the cremated remains of 17 individuals. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s team filed for emergency license suspensions with the State Board Funeral and Cemetery Service on July 26.

“Grieving families must be able to trust that their loved ones’ remains will be respectfully and properly handled,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Further, the unsanitary conditions at this funeral home posed a clear and immediate threat to public health and safety. We are committed to making sure that anyone entrusted with a professional license issued by the state is meeting the required standards.”

The licenses are suspended indefinitely.