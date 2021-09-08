Funeral for Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be held September 14

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) A public funeral will be held on September 14 for the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber on August 26.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. September 14 at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Avenue in Logansport. Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Public visitation will occur 1-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Gundrum Funeral Home announced the arrangements Tuesday.