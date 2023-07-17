INDIANAPOLIS — The public will gather to say goodbye to Marion County Deputy John Durm Monday, who was killed by a murder suspect one week ago.

Thousands of people came to the public visitation for Durm at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Sunday.

The services will include traditional symbolism, including all officers in attendance coming into the service in rank-and-file formation, with guards posted at the head and foot of the casket.

Durm’s funeral service will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting at 11 a.m.

There will be a ceremony explaining why Durm earned the flag of his country, then public visitation begins, followed by a final salute and every officer in attendance will walk by Durm’s casket.

“There are agencies from as far away as Connecticut,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mitch Gore said. “We have honor guard members here from across the country. The community comes together to mourn a public servant, but John was more than a deputy at the MCSO. John was a father, hunter and fisher.”

“John and I worked together for 25 years,” Mark Hubbard said. “Just a special man. I knew him even before working with him. We played softball together and shared a lot of good times.”

After the funeral, there will be a procession from the arena to the Community Justice Campus for the final 10-42 call, marking Durm out of service for the last time.

The procession will then travel to Durm’s final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Garrison flag will be set up just outside the entrance to Crown Hill on 34th Street.

People wanting to pay their respects are asked to line the procession route:

EB on Maryland Street from Pennsylvania Street

SE on Virginia Avenue from Maryland Street

EB on Prospect Street from Virginia Avenue

NB into the CJC campus on Justice Way (the western-most entrance to the CJC on Prospect)

Pause adjacent to the roundabout (Final 10-42)

WB on Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge from Justice Way

NB on East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive from Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge

NW on Southeastern Avenue from East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

WB on Washington Street from Southeastern Avenue

NB on Illinois Street from Washington Street

WB on 34th Street from Illinois Street

Enter Crown Hill Cemetery from the West 34th Street/Boulevard Place entrance.

Durm was killed in the line of duty when police say murder suspect Orlando Mitchell allegedly stepped out of a jail transport van and wrapped his handcuff chain around his neck until the 61-year-old went unconscious.

Many in Durm’s family also serve in law enforcement. A memorial fund has been created to and individuals can find that here.

David Gay contributed to this story.