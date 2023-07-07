GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday.

Trooper Aaron Smith died after a vehicle struck him during a police chase last week. Loved ones, members of the community and law enforcement officers from around the country will pay their final respects to the fallen state trooper.

Smith will receive police and military honors; he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

Smith’s service will take place at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road. It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half.

After the service concludes, a procession will take Smith to his final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The procession from Greenwood to Indianapolis is expected to last about an hour and a half. The route will take him to the garrison flag at Whiteland Community High School, where he’ll receive the final “10-42” call marking the end of his service.

Smith is a Whiteland graduate who played football and wrestled at the school. The procession will also travel through the neighborhood where he grew up.

We will carry Smith’s funeral services live on air and online.

Burial Service

Final 10-42 Call

During the recessional of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, law enforcement delivered the “final call” under the Garrison Flag, Friday afternoon.

Funeral Service

“I Will Rise” performed as final musical selection:

Pastor Cody Johnson delivers eulogy for Trooper Smith:

“The level of love shown to Aaron and the level of honor was unfathomable,” Pastor Cody Johnson said. “The way Aaron lived life and the people he impacted is leaving behind a legacy of strength.”

“Save a Place for Me” sung by Chelsea Roller:

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter remarks:

“I love this agency, I love its people, and I love your desire to always step up,” said Superintendent Doug Carter, Indiana State Police. “So many incredible opportunities in my lifetime but none like being able to represent you.”

“’The end of watch’ radio call is always a very emotional moment,” Carter said.

Pastor Christopher Marlin shares reflections from friends and family of Trooper Smith:

“The three words that come to mind when describing Aaron are humble, servant and hero,” said Pastor Christopher Marlin reading a letter from Smith’s cousin.

“Aaron was a true hero,” Smith’s friend (via letter) said.

Remarks from Major General R. Dale Lyles:

“It’s only fitting that we are honoring a hero. Not only one who died for the citizens of Indiana but one who died for the citizens of the country,” said Major General R. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard. “We can find the answer to the why question by realizing that we must trust that we are serving a loving God and that he is in charge and his will for our lives rests in his absolute authority and his sovereignty over all things.”

“Let his memory serve as a reminder of the high price of defending our security, freedom and greater cause of a better world. Let us strive to honor his sacrifice through a renewed appreciation for liberties we enjoy by collectively working towards a better world.” Lyles said.

Aaron Jones delivers remarks for Trooper Smith:

Expressions of Condolence by Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

“Trooper Smith earned our eternal gratitude. He earned all we have to give,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’ve struggled to comprehend how men and women like Aaron and his brothers and sisters in arms are constantly putting more on their plate, seeking ways to serve and with that, more dangerous ways to serve knowing exactly which ways to serve and he didn’t hesitate for one split second.”

“Learning about Aaron’s upbringing, he seemed to be one of us. But there was something extra special. When he took both of those oaths. He became one of you. One of you who stiffen and strengthen that thin blue line. And now heaven no longer waits for our, your Hoosier hero.” Holcomb said.

“I hope you feel the love of 6.8 million Hoosiers – at the least – who will walk with you just like here at your church,” Holcomb said. As we grieve your loss, our loss, may we also constantly be reminded of Aaron’s joy. Of his wit, of his humor.”

“Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone)” led by Chelsea Roller:

Reading of Obituary: