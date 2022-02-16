FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fight on the court at the Northrop High School basketball game against North Side High School caused the game to be canceled Tuesday night.

What started the fight or who was involved isn’t clear. A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman told WANE 15 that school officials are investigating.

The fight began in the third quarter of the game after a Northrop player was fouled.

In social media video, police could be seen on the floor trying to break up the fight and the PA announcer could be heard telling everyone to stay in their seats.

Everyone in the gym was told to go home and the game was canceled.

A source tells WANE 15 the IHSAA has already been in contact with the athletic directors and will be investigating further.

This story will be updated when more information is released.