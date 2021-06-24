Gaming commission denies license for Terre Haute casino

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Gaming Commission voted to not renew a gaming license for a planned new casino in Terre Haute that has already faced delays and forced ownership changes.

Commissioners said Thursday that Lucy Luck hasn’t hired an executive team to run the casino, and that full financing for the operation has yet to be secured. The commission says the application process will be reopened, and that Lucy Luck can reapply but that it must work out its problems.

Groundbreaking had been slated for late June or early July, with an opening by fall 2022, but the commission put off voting to renew the license, saying they wanted to see more financing information first.