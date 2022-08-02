TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday.

In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with one having a handgun visibly in his waistband.

Their appearance caused people inside to evacuate the building in fear.

Officers were able to locate and detain the individuals at gunpoint near the jewelry counter. Officers eventually learned the handgun was a pellet gun. The men informed police they were dressed as they were in order to create a “gangster video.”

According to police, they contacted the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and were informed no crime had been committed. The two men were then released from custody.