HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A bill that bans anyone under 18 from receiving gender transitioning care passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 480 would ban gender transitioning surgeries, hormone treatments and puberty blockers for patients under 18. Those who support the bill argue minors are too young to make these decisions, but opponents say this is life saving care.

In the Tri-State area, Republican Vaneta Becker voted against the bill, but Republicans Jim Tomes and Mark Messmer voted in favor of the bill. The bill will now move to the Indiana House.