General Assembly passes measures to improve lives of foster children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana General Assembly passed several measures to improve the lives of children in foster care.

The first measure creates a foster care tax credit. Anyone who donates to a qualifying foster care organization can receive a credit for 50 percent of the donation up to $10,000. This measure will go into effect in 2022.

The next measure provides better access to the Pathway for Choice scholarship program.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also signed two bills into law focused on foster care. The first would allow the Department of Child Services to act quickly to help kids and teenagers during a state of emergency.

The other bill expands the Commission on Improving the Status of Children by allowing people who have lived through the foster care system to join.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)