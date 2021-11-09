Girl Scouts commemorate 80th anniversary of historic Indiana camp property

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI) are marking the 80th anniversary of Camp Henry F. Koch this year. GSSI says that October marked the beginning of a year of celebration for the beloved park.

Officials say that Camp Koch has a rich history that dates to early Native Americans which has served as an outdoor retreat for girls in southwest Indiana since 1941.

“Since its inception as a Girl Scout camp, Camp Koch has welcomed generations of Girl Scouts, staff members, and volunteers,” said GSSI CEO Aimee Stachura. “In addition to being a place of rich history and natural beauty, Camp Koch provides girls with priceless opportunities to learn and build skills through outdoor programming.”

Over the coming year, the council says they will host a staff reunion and release a commemorative patch featuring an updated Camp Koch logo. They add that they’re in the works of a published book of memories, photos and recipes provided by past campers, staff, and volunteers.

