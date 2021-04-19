Girls Scouts of Southwest Indiana sell nearly 270,000 boxes of cookies

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana will present the 2020 Women of Distinction Awards on Friday, at Tropicana Evansville. (Logo courtesy Facebook)

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana went above and beyond to get cookies into the hands of Tri-staters. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, troops did not let anything get in their way of making sales.

Overall nearly 270,000 boxes were sold over four months. In Knox County alone Troop 557 sold more than 12,000 packages. And an eighth grader from Newburgh shattered individual sales with more than 4,000 orders.

The Girl Scouts have a tradition of giving back to their community and it doesn’t stop during the cookie program. This year the “Cookie Share” program allowed troops to donate more than 550 boxes of cookies to hospitals, first responders, military service members and charitable organizations after cookie sales doubled in 2021.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)