GOP bill would tighten limits on Indiana mail-in voting

(WEHT) - Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to dip to less than ten degrees with wind chills near zero. When the temperatures reach single digits, we want to do everything possible to stay warm. When it comes to vehicles, many of us have been told not to let our cars sit with a near empty gas tank. This is not only to protect it from further damage, but also in case you get stranded and need to keep the car running with the heat on.

"It makes sense at this time to have a few things in the car," said Jason Eich, of Dartt Automotive. "A set of jumper cables, either for yourself or so that you can help a neighbor. An extra coat, I always make sure I have a good pair of warm gloves and a toboggan in the car with me, cause you just don't know if you've got to get out of the car, either for yourself or for somebody else and you don't want it to be 9 degrees and be figuring out you wished you'd grabbed your jacket."