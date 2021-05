INDIANA (WEHT) – Some republican lawmakers are protesting Indiana University’s decision to require students and employees to get COVID vaccines.

A letter to Governor Eric Holcomb calls on him to issue an executive order banning state universities from mandating vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval. Local state reps Matt Hostetler, Cindy Ledbetter and Shane Lindauer signed the letter

As of now, vaccinations will be required to attend the fall semester in Bloomington.